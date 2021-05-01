Queens University celebrates 2020 graduates with ceremony at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 stopped in-person graduation plans in 2020.
Queens University made it up to those who were supposed to walk across the stage last year.
On Saturday, Queens put on a special graduation ceremony at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte for its Class of 2020 graduates.
Graduates told WBTV it felt good to finally be able to celebrate their hard work.
“Everything we all endured last year, it was a celebrate this great accomplishment,” graduate Devondia Hamilton said.
Former UNC Tar Heel basketball player and coach Matt Doherty was the commencement speaker. His speech focused on learning how to bounce back from adversity and become a better leader.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.