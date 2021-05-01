‘I was terrified’: Two injured after shootout inside Carolina Place Mall in Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.
Pineville police said Kevion Donshare Harris and Jamie G’Vantay Williams starting shooting at each other inside the mall following an altercation. Both were shot, but no bystanders were injured.
Warrants for possession of firearm by convicted felon and assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury have been issued for both men.
“I was terrified,” said mall employee Lauren Barnette. “I was like I just gotta stay calm and collected.”
Officers said a reunification site was set up at the At Home store near the mall.
The mall remained closed the rest of the day and extra security was brought in the next.
“I started seeing people running and they were terrified,” shopper Demonte Parker said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they assisted Pineville police.
Police told people to avoid the area.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Another person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police. They are both still in local hospitals recovering from their injuries.
Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident between two people and police are not looking for additional suspects.
Barnette said she was working when the shooting happened, so she rushed to get customers to safety.
“Got all my customers to the back, hid them in the bathroom and then we just waited,” Barnette said.
Four months ago, on Christmas Eve, Pineville police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired inside of the mall.
No one was hurt.
“I just hope everyone stays safe and just that we can come to a place where this kind of stuff doesn’t happen,” Barnette said.
