Police: One injured after shootout inside Carolina Place Mall in Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are responding to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville.
Medic says they have multiple units at the scene.
Pineville police said two people starting shooting at each other inside the mall. Officers say the motive is not currently known.
The mall was been cleared and no one is in custody, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are assisting Pineville police.
Police are telling people to avoid the area.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was provided.
