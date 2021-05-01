In new Oprah interview, Elliot Page discusses his “life-saving” transition and the importance of support and resources for trans youth

“There is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor. What you are hearing from certain lawmakers are actual complete and utter— they’re lies in terms of what they’re saying about the health care,” Page said. “And the reality of the health care is that it’s supported by medical institutions and it saves lives. And if you are going to do this and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die, and it really is that simple.”