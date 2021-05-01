Kannapolis Farmers Market opens May 6

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Ave and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The market continues through September.
The market returns this year with many new vendors. This year you will be able to not only get your locally sourced veggies and fruits but grab dinner from a food truck, buy fresh flowers and purchase a variety of regional gifts such as soaps, jewelry, popcorn, wooden crafts and more.
The market will open with over ten new vendors. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.
Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and specials that vendors may be offering. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. This is a new number so if you subscribed before, you will need to sign up again. You may unsubscribe at any time.
For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards. Customers and vendors are asked to continue to follow CDC guidelines for Covid-safe best practices.
