Great weekend - possible rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have anything you want to do outside today - go for it! Your Saturday is looking pretty fabulous! The sun will be shining but the wind won’t be blowing as hard as it has the past few days. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Sunday looks nice as well. Clouds should increase during the day but not the kind that bring rain. Even with less sun, highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon.
Next week will be a bit more unsettled. We could all use rain right about now. It’s a possibility Monday through Wednesday. It just isn’t a sure thing. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. The lucky ones will pick up some rain, but others may be left highs and dry.
Rain chances lower a bit for the last part of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
