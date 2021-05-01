One dead, two injured in wreck involving motorcycle on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening on I-485 in Mecklenburg County.
The wreck happened near the I-85 ramp at mile marker 30.
Medic said one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte Fire officials said the I-485 Outer loop at I-85 was shut down.
No other information was provided.
