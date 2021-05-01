One dead, two injured in wreck involving motorcycle on I-485

One dead, two injured in wreck involving motorcycle on I-485
[INSERT CAPTION HERE] (Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 8:58 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening on I-485 in Mecklenburg County.

The wreck happened near the I-85 ramp at mile marker 30.

Medic said one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said the I-485 Outer loop at I-85 was shut down.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.