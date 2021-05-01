Darnold to make $18.9 million after Panthers pick up option

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have upped their commitment to Sam Darnold picking up the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie contract. Darnold will now make $18.9 million for the 2022 season.
His contract would have expired after the 2021 season and he would have become an unrestricted free agent if the Panthers had not picked up the fifth-year option.
With the move, the Panthers now have solidified their quarterback position for the next two seasons.
