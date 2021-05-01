City of Concord employees team up to clean up in a big way

Blackburn is currently overseeing a new litter initiative within the city. As part of the initiative, he and his team reviewed the city’s existing regulations and related programs to see if there were opportunities to strengthen the litter ordinance, increase litter abatement activities, and enhance education and public outreach efforts. Findings from this comprehensive review were used to develop a multi-faceted approach to addressing the litter problem. This effort originated from the January 2021 City Council Planning Session, during which council members spoke to the need for greater public involvement and awareness of the growing litter problem on area streets, especially since the start of the pandemic.