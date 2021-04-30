24-year-old accused of killing 16-year-old in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged a 24-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in southwest Charlotte.
Detectives charged 24-year-old Spencer David Clark for the murder of 16-year-old Marcqueon Jaquez Goodman shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 28.
CMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rose Ridge Place, and arrived to find Goodman with an apparent gunshot wound.
MEDIC took Goodman to the hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.
During the investigation, Clark was identified as a suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest. On April 30, detectives located and arrested Clark without incident.
Clark has been interviewed by detectives and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he has been charged for murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and damage to property.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
