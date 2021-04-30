Woman arrested on multiple drug charges after search at hotel in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested on multiple charges involving drug offenses after an investigation at a hotel in Salisbury.
The arrest came Wednesday after members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit were contacted by the N.C. Probation and Parole for assistance with an investigation at an apartment at the Affordable Suites Extended Stay Hotel on Julian Road.
At the hotel, investigators say they found 36-year-old Leigh Ann Hatley inside the room in question. During a search of the room, they also found 13 grams of suspected heroin, one gram of suspected crystal methamphetamine, six grams of suspected ecstasy, two grams of suspected marijuana and “multiple items of drug paraphernalia.”
Hatley was then arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 heroin, possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 ecstasy, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She received a $50,000 bond on the charges.
No further information has been released.
