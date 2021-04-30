‘We want an even playing field’: Parents told they’re not allowed to attend HS musical, question why its different than athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s been a lot of disappointments for high school students this last year. The pandemic disrupted their school year for months, sending them to remote learning for most of the year.
And just because they’re back now, parents say things aren’t better.
This week, students at Providence High School were told they wouldn’t get to perform their spring musical as they originally planned. Parents are now asking why.
“A live performance with an audience who pays to come see them, that’s their big game, that’s their playoff and they’re being cheated out of it this year,” said Angie Hall, whose daughter is in the musical.
Hall says her daughters and the rest of the cast have been putting hours of work into the musical since January. She says the original plan was for opening night to be in April. They were planning to perform to a very small group of friends and family, while everyone was wearing masks and socially distanced.
But according to the parents and the theater booster club, the student’s performance is only going to happen during school hours to an audience of teachers and students. Parents aren’t allowed to attend.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking. You want to be there, you want to be the one crying in the seat and stand up an applaud,” said Amy Wilder, whose daughter is also in the musical.
Parents are wondering why this is so different from indoor athletics. Sports like basketball and volleyball allowed some parents in the spring. Theater parents want the rules to be the same.
“The fact that there are two sets of rules for those students who are athletes, versus students who aren’t is very much saying to those kids that ‘you don’t get the same thing as them, that you are not as important,’” she said.
The parents are asking for a in person performance with a capacity of 75 people. Parents say the theater seats more than 800 people.
“If someone could explain the science to me, I’d sit down and shut up,” said Hall. “I don’t understand how you can increase numbers for basketball and football attendance and yank all this away from your art students. We just want an even playing field.”
CMS said in a statement that the decision was made in part because “health and safety protocols are still important for the protection of our students.”
The statement also said this regarding high school athletics: “High School sports competitions are overseen by the NCHSAA and that organization offers clear guidance about spectator attendance.”
The rest of the statement reads:
“The Providence High School show was not cancelled. It had been postponed from a previous date and is now scheduled to be performed the third weekend in May to an audience of students and staff. We are enabling students only to participate and attend in arts performances, club and class events and senior activities while in-person, and schools will have end of year celebrations. Health and safety protocols are still important for the protection of our students.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.