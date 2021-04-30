Warm and dry weekend, with rain chances next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An increased fire danger will continue through early tonight, with gusty winds and dry conditions. Wind gusts will range from around 20 to 30 mph in the piedmont, to 40 to 50 mph in the mountains. Winds should diminish overnight.
Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures develop overnight, with Saturday morning low temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte and the piedmont, with mid-30s for the mountains. There is a chance for some patchy frost for some mountain valleys early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for Charlotte and the piedmont, with mid-60s in the mountains.
Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night into Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
Sunday afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for Charlotte and the piedmont, with lower 70s for the mountains.
Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday, with high temperatures generally in the low to mid-80s. Since rain will be more hit-or-miss, not everyone is expected to pick up on much needed rain; yet other folks may receive a good soaking rain.
Temperatures are expected to get back into the 70s for next Thursday and Friday, with a few isolated rain showers possible.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a wonderful weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.