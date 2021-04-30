Victims of Watauga County mass shooting to be honored in ‘Community Night of Remembrance’

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The victims of the tragic mass shooting in Watauga County will be honored in a “Community Night of Remembrance” in Boone.
Several local businesses, organizations, and citizens have rallied to create a Community Night of Remembrance, set for Monday, May 10th.
Community members can signup via this link to receive information about a special kit that includes a blue LED lightbulb to honor Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputies Chris Ward and Logan Fox, and the hundreds of law enforcement officials and first responders from across the state that aided the community during the tragedy.
The kit will also include a red ribbon to honor George and Michelle Ligon.
Once pick-up details are finalized, those that wish to receive a kit will be able to visit one of several pick-up locations throughout Watauga County late next week. A small number of lights stands will be available, on a first-come-first serve basis, for businesses that do not have a traditional light socket outside of their location.
The kits will be available to those that sign up on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be available free of charge, thanks to the generosity of several local businesses, including Consolidated Electrical Distributors of Boone, Creekside Electronics, local civic organizations, and numerous community members.
This effort is being coordinated along side the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Boone Police Department, municipalities throughout Watauga County, and the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center.
