Traffic stop leads to discovery of almost 500 grams of cocaine

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies conducting a traffic stop in Chester County, S.C. uncovered about 500 grams of cocaine Thursday night.
The stop took place near mile marker 66 on I-77 North.
Deputies pulled over a car driven by Victor M. Mendoza Casillas, who informed deputies that he did not have a valid license. Deputies say they observed evidence of a crime, which led to a search of the vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately 500 grams of cocaine (1/2 kilogram).
Casillas was arrested and transported to the Chester County Detention Center. He is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, 400 grams or more and driving without a license, second offense.
