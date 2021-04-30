‘They spread kindness to everyone’; Family of Watauga County couple killed in mass shooting shares memories

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members of the couple killed in the Watauga County mass shooting are sharing their memories with them.
George and Michelle Ligon were killed Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers say Michelle’s son Isaac was the man responsible for the killings.
Wendy Deese and Susan Sisk are George’s stepsisters, but they refer to themselves as his sisters of 40 years.
They loved George and Michelle and the love they had for each other.
“They met in Boone,” Deese said. “Both of them lived there. They fell in love there. They were married in the area so they were just as much in love and enjoyed each other last weekend just as much as they did as newlyweds.”
The couple would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary later this year.
Both women cannot help but laugh when they think of growing up with George.
“You never felt rushed in a conversation with him, you never felt like he had someplace else to be,” Deese said. “Unless the Tarheels were playing basketball. Then you were out of luck.”
They say Michelle shared his same sense of joy.
“They spread kindness to everyone they met and I hope to be like that,” Sisk said.
Together they are trying to process how two people full of so much life could be gone.
“The last 48 hours obviously have been a whirlwind of knowledge and emotion and deep denial that this could even happen,” Deese said.
Instead of focusing on the tragedy, they want to remember the good, because there was so much of it.
“I would love for them to be remembered for the generous, loving, fun loving people that they are,” Sisk said.
They are also finding peace knowing how strong each of them were in their Christian faith.
“That gives us great hope to be reunited with him someday,” Sisk said. “We’re thankful for that.”
They also say they had no idea how much suffering Michelle’s son Isaac was in.
They hope anyone out there feeling desperate or alone reaches out to get help, so tragedies like this one can be avoided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.