Spencer church heavily damaged by fire

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire has heavily damaged a church in Spencer, and brought a large response from local fire departments.
The fire was reported just before 4:00 am on Friday at the Yadkin United Church off Finishing Company Lane and Highway 29, near the former location of the North Carolina Finishing Company.
Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
