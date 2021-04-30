Services announced for deputies killed in Watauga Co. mass shooting

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral arrangements for Logan Fox and Christopher Ward, the two deputies killed in a Watauga County mass shooting that occurred Wednesday, have been announced.
Family and friends will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at Alliance Bible Fellowship, located at 035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass in Boone. Services will begin at 3 p.m.
The officers died responding to a welfare check in Boone. The suspected gunman, Isaac Alton Barnes, and his mother and stepfather, Michelle Annette Ligon and George Wyatt Ligon, were also killed.
Sgt. Ward, 36, had been a law enforcement officer for eight years. He started at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013. He became part of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and was later promoted to the rank of sergeant.
He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. His family will hold a private service on Friday.
Deputy Fox, 25, was part of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office before becoming part of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office two years ago. He was partnered with K-9 Raven.
The bodies of both officers were transported from Winston Salem to a Boone funeral home on Friday in a procession. Community members across the route lined up on bridges and in the streets of towns to show their respect.
GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox by Back the Blue NC.
