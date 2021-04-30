One seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured Friday night.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly after 7:37 p.m. off the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, close to the Walmart.
When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers have not yet said whether any arrests were made.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.