One seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting
By WBTV Web Staff | April 30, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 9:33 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured Friday night.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly after 7:37 p.m. off the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, close to the Walmart.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet said whether any arrests were made.

This is a developing story.

