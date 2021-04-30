Man gets 23-year sentence for murder, possessing weapon of mass destruction in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and possessing a weapon of mass destruction in Lincoln County.
Steve Allen Avery, 61, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Lincoln County Superior Court on April 29, 2021.
The guilty plea of second degree murder was in the 2019 death of Mary Walters Cook of Hamlet Street, Lincolnton, NC.
Avery also made a guilty plea to possessing a weapon of mass destruction related to a pipe bomb found inside his home at the time of the investigation.
Superior Court Judge Todd Pomeroy sentenced Avery to a combined sentence of 23 years’ maximum and he will be held at Central Prison in Raleigh.
