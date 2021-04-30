Man charged in human trafficking, kidnapping case in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Iredell County for kidnapping, human trafficking and other charges after police say he held a woman against her will and repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted her.
According to deputies, a woman contacted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 18, 2020 and said the had been taking place since Sept. 27.
When deputies arrived, she told them she’d been held against her will then repeatedly sexually assaulted, given drugs, and physically assaulted at a home on JD Lane in eastern Iredell County.
A search warrant uncovered evidence consistent with the information the woman had provided about the assaults.
Akura Laquan Rickett was arrested and charged with the following felonies: first degree kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual servitude, six counts of assault by strangulation, three counts of sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony habitual misdemeanor assault.
He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.
Rickett is no stranger to police. His criminal history includes assault on a female, resisting public officer, disorderly conduct, maintain a vehicle for sale of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, communicating threats, carrying concealed weapon, aid and abet armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.