Lancaster police chief placed on administrative leave, reason unclear

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, but the reason why is unclear.
Lancaster City Council met behind closed doors in executive session to discuss the police chief and city administrator’s jobs.
Council members came back and voted for the administrators to take action on what was discussed secretly, but they wouldn’t explain what the action was.
However, sources previously confirmed to WBTV that Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant was on administrative leave.
WBTV reached out to city administrator Steven “Flip” Hutfles to find out any information on what action was taken. Hutfles didn’t immediately respond but provided a statement Friday.
“Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice. Under the Police Department operating chain of command Patrol Captain Phillip Hall is the officer-in-charge. As is standard procedure for the City of Lancaster in such employee matters the City will not be releasing any additional details at this time,” Hutfles said.
WBTV also reached out to Chief Grant himself for any clarification, but he said he was unable to talk because it’s a personnel matter.
None of the council members answered calls from WBTV.
Earlier during the city council meeting, people voiced their concerns over the chief’s hiring decisions. They also brought up recent headlines about his bar being cited for underage drinking and Lancaster officers allegedly breaking the law.
There is currently a petition fighting for the chief with close to 200 signatures. A group hopes they can use it to show the city supports Grant and wants to keep him on.
