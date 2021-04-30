Former Maiden star Caleb Farley picked by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Maiden star Caleb Farley was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. The former Virginia Tech cornerback was the 22nd overall pick.
In 2 seasons at Virginia Tech, Farley had 6 career interceptions, 25 passes defensed and 56 tackles.
Farley did not play this past season for VT as he opted out due to concerns about the pandemic. He instead prepared for the NFL Draft.
While at Maiden, Farley set numerous school and state records as a quarterback.
As a senior, Farley set a school record for rushing in a single season with 2,574 yards and added 37 rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,776 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns. The 58 total touchdowns in a single season ranks 3rd in North Carolina history.
Farley is in a position to be a starter day one for the Titans. In the offseason, Tennessee releasing starting cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler to free up salary cap space.
