Red Flag Warning: Gusty winds back in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty breezes and warm temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s are back in the forecast today under sunny skies.
Rain chances will remain zero today, and with windy, warm and dry conditions ongoing, there’s a Red Flag Warning in effect for all counties along and east of I-77 today. No burning!
Mostly clear and much cooler tonight with lows falling back to the 40s for most neighborhoods.
As for the weekend, rain chances will remain very low while more seasonal middle 70s return Saturday before we rebound to the lower 80s on Sunday. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around on Saturday while a few more clouds – and a gradual increase in the humidity level – is in the offing for Sunday.
Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold early next week with highs in the 80s through at least Wednesday, while much-need rain chances increase as well in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
