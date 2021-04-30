‘Constellation garden’ design revealed for UNC Charlotte Remembrance Memorial

All the finalists’ designs were incredibly creative,” said Muller. “The presentation led by TEN X TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism, however, was moving and emotional. Every element is active, engaging and powerfully connected to the UNC Charlotte community. The depiction of the stars, portrayed by lights that are activated when people touch the memorial’s arched structure; the adjacent gathering spaces that feature plants imbued with deep symbolism represent emotions such as sorrow, divine sacrifice, strength, hope, love and peace; and stone benches etched with the names of Reed and Riley create an atmosphere of contemplation and reflection, with textured earthbound elements complementing those that are high-tech.”