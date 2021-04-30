Cleveland man arrested on dozens of child pornography charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland man has been arrested on dozens of charges involving child pornography.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating information from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC filed four reports for investigation.
The NCMEC reported thet a resident of Rowan County was giving advice on spanking techniques, and possible physically abusing small children. The NCMEC also reported that the user has images of nude male and female subjects that range in age from infant to preschool, and that some of them were involved in sexual acts.
Detective Ratledge of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office was assigned this case. During the course of his investigation, deputies say they found that Joshua David Agner, 34, of Agner Farm Road, possessed and disseminated 60 images of child pornography. Agner was charged with 25 counts of 2nd Degree Exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of 3rd degree exploitation of a minor.
Agner was arrested on Friday and received a $100,000 bond. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.
