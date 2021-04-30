Catawba College names Vice President for Finance and Administration

Cox succeeds Interim Chief Financial Officer Robert (Bob) Wallett, who has served in the role since January 2020 and will support Cox’s transition into the role in May. “I am so grateful for the leadership of Bob Wallett over the past nearly year and a half at Catawba,” said Nelson. “Bob has helped guide us through very difficult circumstances, has done so with such a calm hand and generous spirit, and his work positions us well for a bright future.”