Catawba College names Vice President for Finance and Administration

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College announced the appointment of Lauren Cox as vice president for finance and administration after a comprehensive national search. Her tenure will begin at Catawba on May 12. Currently, she serves as the interim chief financial officer for Guilford College in Greensboro. At Catawba, Cox will also serve as the chief financial officer for the College.
“I’m so pleased that our search led us to Lauren Cox. Lauren brings an array of skills and experience to us, including a keen, creative mind, an innovative approach to problems and opportunities, and a distinctive energy and commitment to excellence,” Catawba College President David Nelson said. “Beyond that, our community resonated with Lauren in ways that confirm she is the right leader for this role at Catawba College. I am thrilled that she is joining the Catawba family.”
As a member of the College’s Cabinet, Cox will be responsible for the College’s finance and budgeting, internal audits, facilities and project management, and information technology areas. As CFO, she will serve as the administrative lead to Nelson on financial and administrative matters and will have administrative responsibility to the College’s Board of Trustees by providing administrative support to its finance, facility operations, and investment committees.
Prior to her current position, Cox served Guilford College as associate vice president for finance and investments and assistant chief financial officer. Previous to this role, she served as assistant vice chancellor for foundation finance and investments and assistant treasurer at UNC-Greensboro. Additionally, she held positions at Syngenta Crop Protection Inc., Elon University, and Ernst and Young (EY).
A Certified Public Accountant, Cox earned a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from the UNC-Chapel Hill and an MBA from Elon University. She holds professional membership in a variety of organizations, including the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) and the Southern Association of College and University Business Officers (SACUBO). She holds designations as a chartered global management accountant and certified treasury professional.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to join Catawba College. I am privileged to be part of the leadership team under President Nelson,” she said. “Catawba speaks to me personally as a liberal arts college with an emphasis on student success in their field upon graduation. I look forward to working with the entire Catawba community to further the Mission of the College.”
Originally from Greensboro, she is part of a dual career marriage and has been married to her husband, Jordan, for 12 years. They are the parents of two children.
Cox succeeds Interim Chief Financial Officer Robert (Bob) Wallett, who has served in the role since January 2020 and will support Cox’s transition into the role in May. “I am so grateful for the leadership of Bob Wallett over the past nearly year and a half at Catawba,” said Nelson. “Bob has helped guide us through very difficult circumstances, has done so with such a calm hand and generous spirit, and his work positions us well for a bright future.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.