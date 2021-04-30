Carolina Panthers select South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn with the 8th pick in the NFL Draft

“I think when you look at the NFC South, the big receivers we have to face week in and week out, obviously you have Mike Evans, you have Chris Godwin, you have Michael Thomas, you have Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, now Kyle Pitts,” said coach Rhule. “It is going to take a lot of guys who can cover and also cover really big men. You know how we feel about Donte, we’re excited about the guys we brought in last year but there is a size match up in the NFC South that matters and he checks that box for us.”