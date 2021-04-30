Breezes peak Friday afternoon ahead of warm, dry weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty northwesterly breezes will continue to filter through the WBTV viewing area this afternoon before backing off later in the evening.
In the Piedmont, sustained winds could reach 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. In the Mountains and Foothills where wind gusts could top 50 mph, a Wind Advisory is effect until midnight.
Today’s gusty winds combined with low afternoon relative humidity and drying vegetation may lead to elevated to critical fire weather conditions, so no burning anywhere across the region today especially in Iredell, Davie, Rowan, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties in North Carolina where Red Flag Warnings are in effect until 8 p.m.
Despite the surge of cooler and drier air into the region, high temperatures will manage to climb about average into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures will fall to the 40s under clear skies. Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 70s. While Sunday will feature more cloud cover, wet weather will be slow to creep in so expect mostly dry conditions during the day. Highs will return to the lower 80s by Sunday afternoon.
Wet weather finally returns to region next week as a series of waves will track through starting late Sunday night continuing through at least Wednesday.
This brief streak of off-and-on rain and thunderstorms could give some neighborhoods more than an inch of rainfall before clearing out by Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
