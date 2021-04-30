Apartment fire displaces multiple people, causes road closure in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were displaced in an early-morning apartment fire in southeast Charlotte Friday.
The two-alarm fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at the Coventry Woods Apartments on Coronado Drive off N Sharon Amity Road. Officials say one person was treated at the scene but no one was seriously hurt.
Multiple lanes were blocked on Sharon Amity Road between Albemarle Road and E Independence Boulevard as crews responded to the fire.
Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire when crews arrived. At least six units were involved in the fire.
Another fire sparked at the complex several years ago, in 2019.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Watch WBTV Live below Friday morning.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.