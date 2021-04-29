71-year-old woman dies trapped in house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 71-year-old woman died as she was trapped and unable to escape a house fire in York County on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Orr Road in McConnells, South Carolina.
The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the home to investigate a fire death.
Officials say 71-year-old Rebecca Bonner was unable to escape the fire and was pronounced dead on scene.
York County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Fire Safety is investigating. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
