Worker dies in accident while operating heavy machinery in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - A worker died in an accident while operating heavy machinery in Tega Cay, South Carolina on Wednesday.
The accident happened on Holiday Cove Road in Tega Cay during the afternoon hours.
The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the work-related death. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
That person was identified as 38-year-old Juventino Santiago of Kannapolis. Officials say Santiago was operating heavy machinery when the accident happened.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials say. No other information was given.
