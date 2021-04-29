Woman hit, killed by car while walking in road near I-77 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was hit and killed by a car as she was walking out in front of it on a road near I-77 in Charlotte late Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Nations Ford Road near I-77 around 11 p.m.
Officers responded, finding a Lexus GS350 and a pedestrian involved in the crash.
The pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Helen Danielle Martin, was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct the investigation.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus driver was headed east on Nations Ford Road when officials say Martin, who was walking in the road and outside of a crosswalk, stepped in front of the Lexus.
The driver, who was unable to stop before striking Martin, immediately called 911 after the crash.
Officials say speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors to the crash on the part of the Lexus driver.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
