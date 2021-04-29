Wanted fugitive apprehended at Salisbury apartment complex

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted fugitive was apprehended at an apartment complex in Salisbury.
Investigators say that on Tuesday members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with assistance from the State Highway Patrol and the Salisbury Police Department apprehended wanted fugitive Elijah Ohmari Redfern of 1610 Lakewood Drive in Salisbury.
Redfern was wanted for numerous charges stemming from an incident on April 13th, 2021. During this incident, Redfern allegedly fled from deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. He also drove head-on into oncoming traffic during this incident.
Redfern eventually crashed the rental vehicle he was driving in China Grove and fled into the woods. Charges stemming from this chase included: felony flee to elude, drug possession, and hit and run.
On Tuesday, Redfern was located at Lakewood Apartments in another rental vehicle. A felony traffic stop was executed and Redfern was taken into custody without incident. A passenger in the vehicle, also armed with a firearm, was released at the scene. Redfern is a convicted Felon and validated gang member, according to investigators, and was found to be in possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
Charges from the fugitive apprehension included possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
Bond was set at $3000. Redfern has since made bond and been released.
Redfern’s previous Felony convictions included: robbery with dangerous weapon in 2015 and conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon in 2015.
