Rain chances low, temperatures high into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty breezes and unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s are back in the forecast today under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will remain on the low side.
Mostly cloudy and mild again tonight with lows only falling back to the 50s and 60s.
There is a small shower risk overnight, as a weak cool front crosses the WBTV viewing area, but most neighborhoods likely won’t get much rain.
The front will push east of our region early on Friday, and so with more sunshine in the forecast, we’ll likely still push 80°.
As for the weekend, rain chances will remain very low while more seasonal middle 70s return Saturday before we rebound to the lower 80s on Sunday.
Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold early next week with highs in the 80s through at least Wednesday, while rain chances do come up just a little bit during the midweek period.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.