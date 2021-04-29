Men use knife to rob woman of puppies

Two boxer-pitbull mix dogs were taken at knifepoint. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | April 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 2:19 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two puppies were taken from a woman at knifepoint in Rockwell, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Tuesday on Rock Grove Church Road. A man called 911 to say that he and his mother were in the backyard of their home just after 3:00 pm. He said men wearing ski masks came up to them and demanded they hand over the dogs.

After getting the dogs, the men left. A Rowan Sheriff’s K-9 was able to follow a short track behind the house, but the suspects were not located.

The puppies were described as being two-month-old brown and white boxer-pitbull mix dogs.

