Men use knife to rob woman of puppies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two puppies were taken from a woman at knifepoint in Rockwell, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Tuesday on Rock Grove Church Road. A man called 911 to say that he and his mother were in the backyard of their home just after 3:00 pm. He said men wearing ski masks came up to them and demanded they hand over the dogs.
After getting the dogs, the men left. A Rowan Sheriff’s K-9 was able to follow a short track behind the house, but the suspects were not located.
The puppies were described as being two-month-old brown and white boxer-pitbull mix dogs.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.