Historic Gem Theatre marquee restoration is underway

The iconic Gem Theatre marquee was originally constructed in 1936. Its historic blue hues had faded, and the neon lighting was not operable in some areas. It was time for a facelift. The City of Kannapolis, who owns the theatre, worked with Clearscapes and RiteLite Signs, on a plan to gingerly remove the marquee panels, restore them and very carefully put them back in place. The process has been underway since February of 2021. The final steps are underway this week as all of the marquee panels are being reinstalled.