High temperatures fall short of 90° before low-end rain chance tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy as high temperatures soar to upper 80s this afternoon.
These unseasonably warm temperatures will be accompanied by a rather gusty southerly breeze with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.
Clouds will increase through the evening hours as a cold front closes in on the Carolinas. While clouds will thicken up after sunset, scattered showers and thundershowers will be few and far between. The mountains and northern foothills have the greatest chance of receiving a rain overnight into early Friday.
However, a passing pre-dawn shower in the Piedmont can’t be ruled out. Meanwhile, overnight lows will hang out in the mid 60s.
We’ll start out with partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday morning, but sunshine will quickly take over by midday. Dry and slightly colder air will filter in behind the passing cold front Friday, therefore temperatures will top out in the upper 70s before falling to the upper 40s overnight into Saturday morning.
The weekend will be completely dry with plenty sunshine. Highs will be near average Saturday in the mid 70s before lower 80s are back in play Sunday afternoon.
While 80°+ temperatures are expected to stick around through midweek, an upper-level system could give way to a few scattered thundershowers Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
