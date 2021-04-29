Four months later, odor issues still plaguing neighborhoods, little answers on solutions

The first reports started rolling in January of this year. Those came into DHEC and Senator Michael Johnson, Wes Climer and Mike Fanning. The agency tracked them in Ballantyne, Lancaster, Marvin and beyond. Then, on March 10, we broke the story with you all complaining of the smell. Our story was the first time DHEC came out publicly about this matter. Days later, DHEC put together an official website and odor form for people.