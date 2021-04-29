Finally! Opening Day less than a week away for Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Wilt also pointed out something else they’ve learned from hosting college and high school games. “Left field is a home run alley and it looks like the ball is flying out in left field a lot, people can expect a lot of home runs, that left field berm, it needs to be filled up,” Wilt said. “Those little boxes that we drew out, spent a lot of time on those, it’s going to be a great spot to catch a home run as well.”