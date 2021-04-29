A few rain showers overnight, with dry and warm conditions for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the region tonight, keeping skies mostly cloudy, with a few rain showers, mainly confined to the mountains.
Overnight will remain mild, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the Charlotte Metro area. The N.C. mountains will have a cooler start to Friday morning, with low temperatures around 50 degrees.
Friday will feature clearing skies and dry conditions, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will remain warm around Charlotte, with highs near 80 degrees. The mountains will be milder, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s.
The weekend looks dry, with cool mornings and warm afternoons, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon high temperature will warm into the mid-70s, with lower-80s expected for Sunday afternoon.
Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday, with high temperatures generally in the mid-80s. Since rain will be more hit-or-miss, not everyone is expected to pick up on much-needed rain.
Temperatures are expected to get back into the 70s for next Thursday and Friday.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
