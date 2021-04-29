Families of Black men slain by police meet with S.C. Sen. Graham, Scott on police reform

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the George Floyd family, is joined by family members of victims of racial injustice following a meeting with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is working on a police reform bill in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2021. At left are Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd who was killed by Minneapolis police during an arrest, and Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner who was killed by a New York Police Department officer using a prohibited chokehold during his arrest. (Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite))