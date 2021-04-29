Deputies take to the grill to serve vaccination clinic volunteers

Deputies with the Rowan County School Resource Officer Foundation provided lunch on Wednesday. (Source: Scott Flowers, RCSO)
By David Whisenant | April 29, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 7:22 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Volunteers working the mass vaccination clinic in Salisbury on Wednesday were treated to grilled hotdogs and hamburgers by deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Resource Officers Foundation set up the grill in the parking lot of the West End Plaza to provide lunch for the volunteers.

The Rowan Health Department was operating the second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Second dose clinics are also set for May 5 and May 12.

