Crews discover body during building demolition in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle police are investigating a body found behind the old Sagebrush Thursday afternoon.
The building, located at 623 NC 24-27 Bypass E, was in the process of being demolished when the body was discovered.
At this time, there seem to be no signs of foul play.
The body was heavily decomposed at the time it was located and will be sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or can leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.
