Anna and Justin: A love story and prom this weekend

Anna is a senior at West Caldwell High School. Her Nana said Anna was really excited to take Justin, who had been homeschooled, to her prom. Only, West Caldwell canceled prom because of COVID. Their families were equally bummed so rather than do nothing, this Saturday, May 1, both Anna and Justin’s families are throwing them a private prom with family and friends and held at Justin’s house. “Love can find a way,” said Nana. “Love always finds a way.” Little more background about these two? They have very different journeys. Anna was born at 27 weeks, weighed only 2.5 pounds, and had Cerebral Palsy. To this day, she remains mobile in a wheelchair and has, her Nana said, “a better quality of life because of many surgeries.” She also has no problem finding her voice. “She is very vocal,” Sandra said. “She is fearless, has opinions, and we all call her Sassy Pants. She even got on a zipline when she went to Victory Junction Camp. We are very proud of her.” As for Justin, he grew up as a kid who loved sports. He was an active member of Swim Lenoir, among other athletic teams. But one day in early 2015, Justin was building a rocket with his older brother. It exploded and Justin, at 14 years old, suffered a massive head injury. “Emergency services took him to a local hospital that day,” his mom said. “Then he was medically airlifted to Levine Children’s. It was so severe, he spent three months in the hospital.” Justin’s mom and dad, Marty and Renda, credit Justin’s older brother’s quick action with Justin’s survival. “Jalon was quick to administer First Aid and call 911,” mom Renda said. “And, of course, local EMS and medical personnel. As a result of this tragic event, both Justin and I now volunteer at Levine’s with the Trauma Survivors Network.”