7-year-old boy fatally shot in Hickory to be laid to rest

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The community will say goodbye Wednesday to 7-year-old Zaklyen Harris, who was fatally shot while riding in the car with his mother in Hickory last week.
Friends and family said Harris always had a smile on his face. The 7-year-old, who attended Southwest Elementary School in Hickory, was known affectionately as “Ky.”
A funeral service for Ky is planned for Wednesday at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church. It’s set to begin at noon.
Police said 23-year-old Douglas Wilson is responsible for the boy’s death. Law enforcement hasn’t released any information on a motive.
“We must be vigilant together,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said. “We must find the strength and perseverance not only to reduce violence but to reduce hatred that fuels it.”
The community gathered Monday evening in Hickory to share stories and mourn over the death of another child.
Monday night’s candlelight prayer vigil brought out hundreds to Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory.
“To know Ky was to love Ky,” Ky’s aunt said. “Ky was charismatic, sweet, charming. The sky was the limit to what he could have been. A doctor, lawyer, an astronaut, who knows?”
Ky was going to turn eight years old next month, and there was only one place he wanted to go – to the beach.
“But he’s in a place much better than the beach because I know when that baby took his last breath here, he took his first breath with God,” his aunt said.
Family and friends hugged, tears were shed, and laughs were shared just remembering what Ky meant to them.
“He never met a stranger and once you met him, you couldn’t help but love him,” Ky’s obituary said.
Ky loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, dinosaurs, the color red, candy, the beach and his Headstart teachers.
Police say Harris’s mother was driving on Tate Boulevard SE near 19th Street SE when someone shot into the car, killing Ky. A 1-year-old and a 6-year-old were also in the car. It happened just before 11:15 p.m.
Harris was shot in the neck and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Police arrested Wilson and charged him with first-degree murder in the case. He made his first court appearance Friday.
