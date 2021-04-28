17-year-old arrested after shots fired at police during chase in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase and fired a gun at them early Wednesday morning.
The incident began when a resident reported a breaking and entering of motor vehicles in the Waterlynn Ridge neighborhood in Mooresville. When they got to the area, officers saw two vehicles matching the description given by the caller leaving at high speeds.
Officers began pursuing one of the vehicles after a traffic stop was attempted and both drivers refused to stop. The pursuit traveled north on Hwy 21 into Troutman where the suspect vehicle got onto southbound I-77, where stop sticks were deployed near exit 35.
Officials say the driver then used his vehicle to assault an officer by “intentionally sideswiping the police vehicle” before shooting at the pursuing officer.
Other officers used their patrol vehicles to end the assaults and pursuit and the 17-year-old driver, along with his 17-year-old passenger, were taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
The 17-year-old driver, who is being charged as an adult, was charged with felony speeding to elude, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
The teen’s name has not been released.
Officers say the investigation into the second vehicle involved in the incident is ongoing.
No further information was released.
