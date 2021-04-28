‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Watauga Co. deputy killed, another injured as hourslong standoff continues

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy was killed, and another was injured, in a shooting Wednesday at a home in Watauga County.
A standoff, which started as a welfare check at a home, is still ongoing.
Sgt. Chris Ward, with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, died from his gunshot wounds after he was taken to Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center. Another deputy, Logan Fox, was shot and is still at the scene. His condition is unknown.
They were shot while responding to a welfare check at a home on Hardaman Circle in Boone after the homeowner and his family did not go to work or respond to phone calls.
Deputies said as they entered the home, a person inside the home started shooting.
Officials say two medical helicopters were called in. One deputy, Ward, was flown out before he died. A second one, identified as Fox, remains at the scene.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
Deputies say the shooter is still barricaded inside the home, continued an hourslong standoff, while periodically shooting in the direction of officers.
SWAT teams from across the state later came to assist in the standoff.
WBTV captured a photo of SWAT team members praying ahead of time.
Nearby residents have been evacuated, deputies say.
From WBTV’s Sky3, a large police presence could be seen in the neighborhood.
Officials have not released any information about the standoff or what led to the situation.
Law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene include Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as further details become available.**
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.