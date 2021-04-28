Warming up - but a tad cooler by the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been warm.
Highs made it to the 80s again.
The difference is that more humidity has been added to the mix.
We still aren’t up to August standards, but you can tell a little bit of a difference.
We should be able to steer clear of any rain this evening.
Thursday will be even warmer. Highs will reach the mid to even upper 80s.
Then a cold front will move through Thursday night and lead to slightly cooler temperatures for Friday.
Highs will back off to the upper 70s on Friday. Rain chances look pretty slim. For now, the best chance will come on Thursday evening. Even that is about 30% at best.
The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice. Rain should stay away both days. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday and closer to 80° on Sunday.
Rain chances go up just a tad next week. Temperatures will too, though. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a chance for a shower each day.
Make it a great afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.