Sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures put on pause before the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures through the remainder of the daylight hours.
Highs will reach the mid-80s as southwesterly gusts up to 25 mph. More clouds will fill in this evening supporting mild overnight lows in the mid-60s.
A few more clouds will paint the sky tomorrow, despite the increase in cloud cover temperatures will easily soar to the upper 80s.
A few widely scattered showers aren’t out of the question after sunset Thursday into early Friday morning as a relatively moisture-stricken cold front moves east across the mountains and into the WBTV viewing area. We should be rain-free and nearly cloud-free by midday Friday.
Temperatures will hit the upper 70s under increasing sunshine Friday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 70s setting in by Saturday. 80° temperatures are back in play Sunday with a gradual uptick in rain chances Monday and Tuesday. That said, your weekend is rain-free, and temperatures are seasonal.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
